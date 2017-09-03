Cameroon Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Target 34 Game Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s impressive FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns could hit 34 game unbeaten run on Monday evening if the Super Eagles avoid defeat in Yaounde in the return leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles who beat Cameroon 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Friday have not lost in 33 World Cup qualifying matches since the 1-0 away defeat to Angola in Luanda on the road to Germany 2006, Tanga Sports‎ revealed in its latest detailed statistics-based report

The Germany 2006 World Cup, regretfully, was a tournament the Eagles failed to qualify despite two wins against Algeria (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in the later stages in which they scored five goals apiece. Angola picked their first World Cup ticket at the expense of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s first appearance at the World Cup finals was in USA ’94 after near misses of the past with the Indomitable Lions denying them the opportunity for a place at Italia 90. The Eagles only missed the Germany 2006 World Cup, and have participated in the 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Breakdown of Nigeria’s 33 game unbeaten run so far in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is as listed below: ‎

Road to Germany 2006

Nigeria 2–0 Rwanda

*Angola 1–0 Nigeria✔*‎

Nigeria 1–0 Algeria

Zimbabwe 0–3 Nigeria‎

Gabon 1–1 Nigeria

Nigeria 2–0 Gabon

Rwanda 1–1 Nigeria

Nigeria 1–1 Angola

Algeria 2–5 Nigeria

Nigeria 5–1 Zimbabwe

Road To South Africa 2010: 1st Round

Mozambique 0–0 Nigeria

Nigeria 3–0 Kenya

Tunisia 0–0 Nigeria

Nigeria 2–2 Tunisia

Nigeria 1–0 Mozambique

Kenya 2–3 Nigeria

AFCON 2010 And World Cup 2010 2nd Round Qualifiers

Nigeria 2 – 0 South Africa

Sierra Leone 0 – 1 Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea 0 – 1 Nigeria‎

Nigeria 2 – 0 Equatorial Guinea

South Africa 0 – 1 Nigeria

Nigeria 4 – 1 Sierra Leone

Road to Brazil 2014

(knockout format):

1st leg: Ethiopia 1–2 Nigeria

2nd leg: Nigeria 2–0 Ethiopia

Nigeria 1–0 Namibia

Malawi 1–1 Nigeria

Nigeria 1–1 Kenya

Kenya 0–1 Nigeria

Namibia 1–1 Nigeria

Nigeria 2–0 Malawi

Road To Russia 2018

2nd round qualification series:

Swaziland 0 Vs 0 Nigeria

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Swaziland

3rd round qualification series:

Zambia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria

Nigeria 3 Vs 1 Algeria

Nigeria 4 Vs 0 Cameroon