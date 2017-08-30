CAMEROON VS NIGERIA: Yaounde Weather Perfect For Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola:

The Super Eagles will have no complaints about the heat when they face Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in a key 2018 World Cup qualifier here in Yaounde on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The weather is often an issue when Nigeria’s mostly overseas-based stars come back home to play, especially in the dry season when most of Africa is hot.

But the conditiins have been perfect for football since Completesportsnigeria.com’s correspondent arrived in the Cameroon capital, the kind of weather where you can jog for a mile or two without breaking much sweat.

Much like Lagos and Uyo that have been witnessing unusual conditions in the past few weeks, Yaounde was quite cold on Tuesday night, with temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius at the airport.

Nights here have been like that for weeks, according to people Completesportsnigeria.com spoke with, and the days are not much different.

The temperature has been steady at around 22 degrees since early in the morning and has not changed even as at mid day as this report is being filed.

The skies have been clear too, with no signs of rain and no sunshine all day.

The Super Eagles will battle the Lions at 7pm at Stade Omnisport on Monday and if this weather holds and there is no dramatic change, it is all set for perfect conditions to play football.