Cameroon’s Choupo-Moting Stars As Stoke End Man United Run

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw by Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday with Cameroon star Eric Choupo-Moting scoring both Stoke goals.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku scored United’s goals.

United had the first chance in the game but Romelu Lukaku’s shot was blocked by Kurt Zouma at the edge of the box in the fourth minute.

There were decent chances by both sides in the first half with Xherdan Shaqiri testing David De Gea from range while Marcus Rashford was lively as well.

Chupo-Moting, who missed the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday with injury, scored first in the 42nd minute when he swept home a cross from Senegalese Mame Diouf into the hosts’ vital area.

The lead did not last long though as Pogba headed in the equaliser just half-time.

Lukaku made it 2-0 for United in the 56th minute when he beat an offside trap after a through pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and finished off his chance on a second attempt, Jack Butland having punched away his initial effort.

De Gea produced a fantastic save to deny Jese Rodriguez who attempted to place the ball to the top right corner but the resultant corner kick in the 62nd minute, Choupo-Moting headed in to restore parity.

Jose Mourinho introduced Juan Mata and Anthony Martial in place of Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford with 20 minutes left in the game but the Red Devils did not score more goals and thereby dropped their first points of the season.

United have now failed to win at Stoke in the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.