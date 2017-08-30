Cameroon’s Tight Travel Schedule Confirmed For Super Eagles Clash

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Federation Camerounaise de Football have confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com here in Yaounde that the Indomitable Lions will travel straight to Uyo on Thursday for Friday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday and leave immediately after the match.

Jean Jacques Mouandjo of the FECAFOOT Communications Department gave Completesportsnigeria.com more details of the team’s travel plans, including the time of arrival in Uyo and departure for Yaounde.

“The contingent will be leaving Yaounde 10.30am tomorrow and should be in Uyo by noon,” Mouandjo told Completesportsnigeria.com at the FECAFOOT office in the Tsinga Quarters of Yaounde on Thursday.

“We plan to leave Uyo by 8pm on Friday, immediately after the match. As you know we’re coming with a chartered plane to ease our movement. We’re not taking this match lightly.”

Mouandjo added that the squad will be going to Uyo with a relatively small group because they have a small plane.

“Our plane is not so big, so we’ll have no more than 40 people on board; the 23 players, the team officials and one or two others. We’re going to Uyo for serious business.”

The first leg will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time, the same time here in Yaounde, with Cameroon having very little margin for error as a defeat would effectively end their campaign.

The Super Eagles lead African qualifying Group B with six points from two matches, while the Lions have two points from the same number of matches. The other group members Zambia and Algeria have one point each.