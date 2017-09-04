Cameroun 1-1 Nigeria: Prediction Winners To Be Announced Tuesday

Winners of the Predict and Win N50,000 Complete Sports promo on the Cameroun versus Nigeria World Cup qualifier in Yaounde will be announced on Completesportsnigeria.com tomorrow.

At the close of predictions, thousands of entries had been received on our website and our social media platforms. Many entries got the 1-1 final scoreline correctly, so a ballot will be made to select the five lucky winners.

Please keep a date on Tuesday at 5.00pm Nigeria time.

And remember, DO NOT send cash or recharge card to anyone claiming to represent us. Complete Sports and Completesportsnigeria.com will NOT request you to do so.