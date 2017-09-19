By Dare Esan and Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will hope to make his second start for Leicester City on Tuesday night when the Foxes host Liverpool in a Carabao Cup (League Cup) clash at the King Palace Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian made his first start for his new club last Saturday in the 1-1 Premier League draw against newcomers Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium and looks set to be handed his second start Tuesday night by coach Craig Shakespeare.

It will also be the Nigerian’s fourth start in five League Cup games since he made a goalscoring debut in the competition on Wednesday October 28, 2015 at the Etihad stadium as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 5-1.

He played three more games in the competition while at Manchester City, scoring twice–both in his first season as a member of the Citizens senior squad.

Iheanacho will also be looking to score his first goal against Tuesday night’s visitors, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, in two games.

Iheanacho will hope to have his Nigerian compatriots at the club, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, start alongside him.

Ndidi will be making his second League Cup start if he is not rested by Shakespeare. He made his debut in the competition last August at Bramall Lane where Leicester mauled their hosts Sheffield United 4-1.

Musa was also used in the game at Bramall Lane, playing all 90 minutes and scoring in the 4-1 drubbing of Sheffield United. It is the only game he has played for the Foxes this term and looks a certainty to get some minutes onTuesday night

Meanwhile, Super Eagles star Victor Moses could be rested for Chelsea who take on Nottingham Forest also on Wednesday night.

Sone Aluko also could make his debut for Reading in the Carabao Cup on the back of their 1-1 draw away at Brendford.

Reading will be hoping to continue their cup run into the last 16 after victories against Gillingham and Millwall in the competition so far.

Aluko did not feature for his previous club Fulham in their games against English League Two side Wycombe and English League One side Bristol Rovers, who knocked them out in round two, so he is eligible to play for Reading in the competition.

On Wednesday, Eden Hazard is expected to make his first start for Chelsea when the Blues host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

But Moses is expected to be rested for the game after featuring for the full 90 minutes of Chelsea’s EPL clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

At Old Trafford on Wednesday, Nigerian midfielder Hope Akpan is available again for Burton Albion after injury to face cup holders Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is expected to make some changes from the side which beat Everton 4-0 in the EPL on Sunday.

The Red Devils boss could give run outs to some fringe players with the likes of Luke Shaw and Sergio Romero poised to make their first appearance this season.

Carabao Cup Tuesday, September 20

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Brentford vs Norwich City

Bristol City vs Stoke City

Burnley vs Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs Liverpool

West Ham United vs Bolton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers

Reading vs Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley

Carabao Cup Wednesday, September 20

Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Sunderland

Manchester United vs Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City