Carabao Cup: Man City Squeeze Past Wolves Into Q/Finals

Premier League leaders Manchester City needed a penalty shootout to defeat Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 in their fourth round Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

City and Wolves created chances in regulation time and extra-time at the Etihad Stadium but the match ended 0-0 and had to go into penalties.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo emerged the hero for the hosts, saving two penalties as his teammates scored all of theirs.

Leo Bonatini opened the scoring for Wolves but it was City who made the most of the ABBA format – where a team starts, then the other team takes two kicks consecutively before the first team also takes the next two – with Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero all scoring to send their side into the quarter-finals.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.