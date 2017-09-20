Carabao Cup: Man United Draw Swansea, Chelsea Face Everton

By Johnny Edward:

Holders of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United, will travel to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City in the fourth round of the competition after the Red Devils dispatched Burton Albion 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A first-half brace from Marcus Rashford and strikes from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial sealed a comfortable win for Jose Mourinho’s side despite a late consolation from Lloyd Dyer for Burton Albion. Swansea City on their part defeated Reading 2-0.

Also Tottenham Hotspur who needed a 65th minute strike from Dele Alli to defeat Barnsley in the third round will host West Ham in a London derby at the Wembley Stadium in the next round while Victor Moses’ Chelsea will host Everton who were 3-0 winners over Sunderland Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, who defeated League One side Doncaster Rovers 1-0 on Wednesday, will host Championship club Norwich City In the last 16.

Leicester City with three Nigerian internationals Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa will face Championship side, Leeds United in the fourth round just as Manchester City who beat West Brom 2-1 will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Bristol City vs Crystal Palace

Swansea City vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Everton

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City vs Leeds United

