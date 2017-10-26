Carabao Cup: Ndidi, Iheanacho’s Leicester Draw Man City; Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal Seperated

By James Agberebi:

Leicester City, the club of Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho, have been handed a difficult Carabao Cup quarter-final draw as they will face Manchester City.

The draw, which delayed due to technical hitch, was announced on Thursday live on Twitter.

Leicester will host Manchester City at the King Power Stadium for a place in the semi-finals.

The game will see Iheanacho face his former club City whom he won the competition with in 2015.

Holders Manchester United were handed a relatively easy draw as they will be guests to Championship club Bristol City who knocked out Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace.

Alex Iwobi and Arsenal will face London club West United in the quarter-finals. West Ham stunned Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 from 2-0 down on Wednesday to advance.

Arsenal will welcome the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium.

Victor Moses and Chelsea will be at home to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

The ties will be played the week commencing Monday 18 December 2017.

Carabao Cup Q/Final Draw:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Bristol City vs Man United

Arsenal vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Man City

Read Also: Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho Get Puel As New Manager At Leicester

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.