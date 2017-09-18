Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Jamie Vardy is a doubt for the Foxes’ third round Carabao Cup home clash against Liverpool on Tuesday .

Vardy was on target for Leicester in their 1-1 away draw against newly promoted Huddersfield on Friday but had to come off on 82 minutes after sustaining an injury.

“Jamie hasn’t trained,” Shakespeare said during his pre-match press conference on Monday . “I will give him every opportunity. He has a tight groin, and that is why he came off at Huddersfield.

“He (Vardy) has had continuous treatment and we will give him every opportunity to be fit but he won’t be one to risk. We will assess him tomorrow [ Tuesday ] morning, but I am very confident he will be fit for Saturday .”

Shakespeare also gave updates on the fitness of Matty James and Christian Fuchs who were sidelined with injury against Huddersfield.

“They (James and Fuchs) will not be included. Christian on specialist advice. He managed to train today ( Monday ) with the team. Matty didn’t but he was able to train outside.

“I am reluctant to put a time frame on Matty. Speaking to Matty, he is frustrated but it is important he listens to the physios.

“I don’t want to put him under pressure to play through pain. The likelihood is he might be okay for Saturday but we don’t want to put him under pressure.

“Fuchs is being given more time and should be fine for Saturday .”

And on the latest on Robert Huth who has been out injured, Shakespeare said: “Huth is missing. We are managing him at the moment. He was way ahead of schedule after the operation and he had a good start to his recovery but we are being careful with him with the physio’s advice.”