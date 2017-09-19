Carabao Cup: Welbeck Out For A Month, Ozil To Miss Doncaster Clash

The Arsenal manager offered the latest on Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil, Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that England striker Danny Welbeck’s will be out for up to a month with a groin injury.

Welbeck limped out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea in which he was impressive.

“Danny has a scan today, we don’t know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break,” Wenger told Arsenal’s official website on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against League One side Doncaster Rovers, coached by Sir Alex Ferguson’s son Darren.

“Coquelin as well. Debuchy is coming back slowly. No, no, Debuchy won’t play against Doncaster.”The international break for 2018 World Cup qualifiers is in October.

On Mesit Ozil, who missed the 0-0 draw at Chelsea with an injury, Wenger said: “Mesut is training again, but for tomorrow no [he will not feature]. He has a little inflammation of his knee.

“Yes, Calum Chambers will be involved against Doncaster. Jack Wilshere is involved too.

“The squad will be a mix, but it will be a similar team to the one that played against Cologne.”

