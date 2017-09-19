Carabao Cup: Welbeck Out For A Month, Ozil To Miss Doncaster Clash

The Arsenal manager offered the latest on Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil, Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that England striker Danny Welbeck’s will be out for up to a month with a groin injury.

Welbeck limped out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea in which he was impressive.

“Danny has a scan today, we don’t know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break,” Wenger told Arsenal’s official website on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against League One side Doncaster Rovers, coached by Sir Alex Ferguson’s son Darren.