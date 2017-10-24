Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi should make a return to the Arsenal team as they take on Championship club Norwich City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Iwobi was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 5-2 Premier League thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

But according to mirror.co.uk, Arsene Wenger will rotate his Arsenal side once again for their clash against Norwich which will see the possible return of Iwobi to the team.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke about utilising his squad and on the back of Sunday’s 5-2 win at Everton it is expected he will make a raft of changes with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette likely to be rested.

The French boss is also expected to parade exciting youngsters like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Joseph Willock and Matt Macey.

Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) all miss out.

Iwobi has made four league appearances, scoring one goal so far this season for Arsenal.

Read Also: Everton Sack Ronald Koeman As Manager

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.