Cavani Bags Brace As ‘Neymar-less’ PSG Ease Past Nice

By James Agberebi:

Despite missing the services of Neymar, who was suspended after being sent off in their 2-2 away draw against Marseille last weekend, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Mario Balotelli’s Nice 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday. A brace from Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and an own goal from Dante helped PSG return to winning ways following the draw against Marseille. Read Here: Neymar Sent Off As EdinsonCavani Rescues Paris Saint-Germain From The Hands Of Marseille

Cavani gave PSG the perfect start as he got on the score sheet in the third minute.

Cavani got his second goal of the game when he struck in the 31st minute to give PSG a 2-0 first half lead.

And in the 52nd minute, an own goal by Dante saw Paris Saint-Germain go 3-0 up.

The win saw PSG maintain their leadership in the league table on 29 points, seven points clear of champions AS Monaco who are second and who will be guests to Bordeaux.

