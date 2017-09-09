Cavani: Expect More Goals From Me, Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani expects more goal scoring feats from himself and the duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The three front men were all on target on Friday night in the club’s fifth consecutive Ligue 1 win of the season, with Mbappe grabbing his debut goal in the 5-1 rout of Metz. Lucas Moura also got on the score sheet.

“I think we played well. We were good in every area of the pitch,” Cavani who has scored seven goals in five matches told Canal +.

“Of course it’s difficult with 10 against 11, but we deserve the win because we played well. I feel good, despite the trip to play for my country (Uruguay) . I always want to play if I can and the coach chose to pick me this evening, which is good for me.

“I always give my best, it’s positive for everyone, and we feel good on the pitch.

“Mbappe and Neymar are great players. We have a good understanding. I hope we’ll continue to improve.”