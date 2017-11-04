Cavani Hits Goals Milestone As PSG Thrash Angers

Edinson Cavani reached a century of Ligue 1 goals as Paris Saint-Germain continued their strong start in Ligue 1 following their 5-0 thrashing of Angers on Saturday.

Braces from young forward Kalian Mbappe and Cavani and a Julian Draxler goal secured the emphatic win for PSG.

The win took PSG to 32 points, seven ahead of champions AS Monaco who will host Guingamp on Saturday night.

Mbappe gave PSG the lead on five minutes before Draxler doubled the lead on 14 minutes.

In the 30th minute, PSG were 3-0 up thanks to Cavani’s strike, his 100th in the French top flight.

Cavani got his second goal in the 60th minute to give PSG a 4-0 lead.

And in the 84th minute Mbappe bagged his second to make it 5-0.

