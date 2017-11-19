Cavani: No More War, Neymar will take PSG’s next penalty

The war of supremacy between Paris Saint Germain’s feuding superstars Neymar Jr and Edinson Cavani over spot-kicks has been resolved with Cavani revealing that the record signing Brazilian will take the next penalty kick after intervention by head coach Unai Emery.

Cavani and Neymar were embroiled in an on-field spat over penalty and free-kick taking duties during PSG’s 2-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 18.

Though the pair have denied any rift but the issue has dominated headlines with reports claiming Cavani was offered €1million to allow neymar take future spot-kicks, a report denied by both club and player.

“The coach has decided that Neymar will take the next penalty,” Cavani told reporters.

Cavani was speaking after his brace guided PSG to a 4-1 rout of Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

While Neymar was quiet, Cavani opened the scoring in the 38th minute and completed the crushing win with 11 minutes remaining as leaders PSG moved six points clear of defending champions Monaco.

“We played a great game today. We knew we could put another two points between ourselves and Monaco. That meant we were super focused on getting this result tonight. We weren’t thinking about next weekend’s match against Monaco. We were purely focused on winning tonight,” the Uruguay international added.

“We want to keep winning. We have a lot of matches still to play this season. We are concentrating on improving, adding to our lead. I’m happy to score. It’s always great for a striker to score goals and help his team. I hope we continue like this.”

