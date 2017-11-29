Cazorla Undergoes Fresh Surgery, Comeback Bid Prolongs

Arsenal and Spanish midfielder, Santi Cazorla, has confirmed that he has had to undergo surgery on the tendon in his foot, which has further delayed his comeback.

Cazorla last played for Arsenal in October 2016 after he was injured in a Champions League game.

In a recent interview with Marca, Cazorla stated that he wanted to get back onto the pitch in the New Year, but later released a statement on his verified Twitter handle, confirming that his comeback time has been pushed back due to further surgery.

“Some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of return to the playing field. I maintain the motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer,” Carzola tweeted.‎

The Spaniard’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of this season.

The former Villarreal midfielder joined Arsenal in 2012 from Malaga and has won three FA Cups with the London club.

