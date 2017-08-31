Chamberlain Completes £40m Liverpool Transfer From Arsenal, On Five-Year Deal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Liverpool from Arsenal on a five-year deal.

The move which was confirmed on Arsenal’s official website on Thursday is reported to be in the region of £40m.

A statement on Arsenal’s website reads:”Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

“Alex spent six years with us, making 199 appearances and scoring 20 goals. He helped us to three Emirates FA Cup victories, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in our semi-final win against Manchester City last season.

“A year after his arrival from Southampton, ‘The Ox’ featured for England at Euro 2012 aged just 18. He currently has 27 senior caps for the Three Lions.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Chamberlian becomes the third player to depart Arsenal following earlier departures by Gabriel Paulista to Valencia and Kieran Gibbs to West Brom.