Chambers Signs Contract Extension At Arsenal

England defender Calum Chambers has extended his stay at Arsenal, the club confirmed on Wednesday night.

“Calum Chambers has signed a two-year contract extension until 2021,” Arsenal announced on their official website on Wednesday.

“The 22-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, has made 60 appearances since joining us from Southampton in summer 2014.

“Calum’s impressive performances in his first season were soon rewarded with a first senior international cap, in a friendly against Norway in September 2014. He was still a teenager at the time.

“In fact, Calum made his senior England debut before representing the country’s under-21s, whom he helped win the Toulon Tournament at the end of the 2015/16 season.

“Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum’s continued contribution to the club.”

