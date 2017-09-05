Champions D’Tigers Fly To Tunisia On Wednesday For 2017 Men’s Afrobasket

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers are expected to depart the country on Wednesday for the 2017 FIBA Africa Men’s Championship in Tunisia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A very reliable source in the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that the final twelve players from the team camped at the Eko Hotel in Lagos have been picked for the title defence.

The players picked are Abdul Yahaya, Dike Azuoma, Diogu Ike, Deji Akindele, O’karo Akamune, Bryant Mbamalu, Ike Nwamu, Akin Akingbala, Ike Iroegbu, Anthony Odunsi, Kelechi Anuna and Daniel Ochefu.

‎Nigeria won the last edition to qualify for the last Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

The 2017 Afrobasket which kicks off on Frday, September 8, will also serve as the qualifiers for FIBA World Cup for men.