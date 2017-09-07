Champions D’Tigress Rise In FIBA Ranking, Still No.5 In Africa

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s D’Tigress emerged as one of the biggest climbers in the latest Nike FIBA World Ranking for Women in the wake of their FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2017 success, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Sam Vincent-led side rose to the 34th place in the current ranking of the Nike FIBA World Ranking for Women from 42nd but they remain fifth on the continent.

They garthered 21.6 points during their triumph at the 2017 Afrobasket Championship in Mali, Bamako.

D’Tigress join Egypt, DR Congo, Mozambique and Guinea as the best movers in the current ranking released by FIBA.

Completesportsnigeria.com reports that the ranking is calculated within the scope of a two Olympic Games cycle (including qualifying competitions at FIBA Zone level).

D’Tigress also have qualified for the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

Other countries through are reigning Olympic champions the USA, Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, China, Japan, Korea, Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia and Turkey.