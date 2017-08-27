CHAMPIONS! D’Tigress Rule Africa, Outclass Senegal In Women’s AfroBasket Final

22

CHAMPIONS! D’Tigress Rule Africa, Outclass Senegal In Women’s AfroBasket Final

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

D’Tigress of Nigeria have emerged winners of the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship having defeated Senegal 65-48 points in the final of the tournament just concluded on Sunday in Bamako, Mali, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerians, who defeated host nation Mali 48-47 points in the semi-final on Saturday to secure one of the two FIBA World Cup tickets available to Africa, started the final game on a bad note, losing the first quarter 12-18 points to the Senegalese who could not maintain the tempo in the second quarter.

D’Tigress however doubled their efforts in the second quarter to win the period with 21-10 points advantage to end the first half with 33-28 points.

The Nigerian ladies had defeated the Senegalese 58-54 points in one of their preliminary games and meeting them again looked an easy game for the coach Sam Vincent-led side.

The third quarter was clearly dominated by D’Tigress who recorded 15 points against seven points the Senegal could only score in the third quarter period.

Meanwhile, the last quarter seemed very tough for both sides as Nigeria led with 17 points margin against Senegal’s 13 points to end the game with 65-48 points in favour of D’Tigress.

To conclude the 2017 edition of the AfroBasket for Women in Bamako, Mali, Evelyn Akhator led Nigeria’s scorers with 13 points, captain Aisha Mohammed contributed seven rebounds while Adaora Elonu added four assists.
Vincent led Nigeria to win the 2003 and 2005 editions and also added the 2017 edition to make it his third title in the Championship.

Related posts:

  1. Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress Destroy Guinea 106-33, Set For Tough Senegal Clash
  2. D’Tigress Edge Mali To Reach AfroBasket Final, Grab World Cup Ticket
  3. AfroBasket: D’Tigress Beat Senegal, Claim Fifth Straight Win
  4. D’Tigress Outclass Mozambique In Afrobasket Opener
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 22
  • Otasowie Gofrymzo 6 hours

    Congratulations to d’tigress

    Reply
  • Ejakpome Emma 6 hours

    Congratulation.

    Reply
  • Paul Dominics 6 hours

    Congratulations. I hope APC led government will release funds early for World Cup preparations.

    Reply
  • Ekpendu Francis 6 hours

    Up D Tigers!!

    Reply
  • Ezechukwu Michael ChukwuAgozie 5 hours

    Congratulations girls

    Reply
  • Felix Liberty Ibina 5 hours

    BRAVOOOOOO D’TIGER,I watched the match and it was so sweet

    Reply
  • Ejor Ajibo 5 hours

    Congrats

    Reply
  • Muyiwa Fasiku 5 hours

    Congratulations to our ladies

    Reply
  • Oyebola Emmanuel 5 hours

    Nice one girls.proud of ya

    Reply
  • Chukwuemeka Ogbodo 5 hours

    Congratulations

    Reply
  • Oluwadare Bamidele 5 hours

    Congratulations, I commend the team efforts in achieving this feat

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    A.D Gideon 4 hours

    congratulations Nigerians, D’Tigress made us proud!!!

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Smooth 4 hours

    Nice move on nigeria

    Reply
  • Olaoluwa Ige Holla 5 hours

    Congratulations.

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 5 hours

    Congratulations, Nigeria!

    Reply
  • Ojo Olaniyi Olalekan 5 hours

    Weldon girls

    Reply
  • Samson Wesley 5 hours

    Just one piece of news dat made me happy today, congratulations Nigeria

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Adeyemi Sunday 3 hours

    Congratulations,girls for making Nigeria proud, kudos

    Reply
  • Seweje Moses 4 hours

    Congratulations, finally Nigeria has taken her rightful place in African basketball. #number1

    Reply
  • Joe Emeka 3 hours

    Congratulations girls

    Reply
  • Steve Osowa 3 hours

    Congratulations girls. You’ve done us proud.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *