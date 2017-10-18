Champions League: 10-Man Qarabag Stop Atletico, Claim Historic Point

Atletico Madrid remain winless in this season’s UEFA Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK on Wednesday in Baku.

The Spaniards drew their first Group C game at Roma before losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea.

Atletico now face an uphill task to reach the round of 16 of the competition.

Indeed, minnows Qarabag had chances to cause a huge upset against a listless Atletico side who have struggled for goals this season.

When Atletico finally found the net in the 53rd minute, the offside flag denied Antoine Griezmann.

Qarabag were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute when Dino Ndlovu received a second yellow card for a dive inside the Atletico box.

Atletico however could not take advantage as Fernando Torres headed just wide of their opponent’s post in the 85th minute.

Qarabag then finished the game with nine men as Badavi Huseynov was stretchered off the field, but the home side held on to secure their first ever point in the group stage of the Champions League, the first ever point by an Azerbaijani side.

