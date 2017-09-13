Champions League: Benched Moses Hails Chelsea’s “Quality Performance” Vs Qarabag

Super Eagles star Victor Moses is delighted with Chelsea‘s 6-0 demolition of Azerbaijan side Qarabag in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash despite not playing, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses was an unused substitute as Chelsea ran riot against Qarabag with goals from Pedro, new signing and the Nigerian’s direct rival Davide Zappacosta, Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge.

But Moses took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Chelsea’s impressive performance against the Champions League upstarts.

“Quality performance last night from the lads and great result to start our Champions League campaign #CFC,” Moses tweeted.

Moses was Chelsea’s first-choice right wing-back last season, but Zappacosta has been brought in from Torino to give the Nigerian competition.

Moses was one of the standout players last week as the Super Eagles took four points off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in two World Cup qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde.