Champions League: Besiktas Claim R16 Spot As Maribor Hold Spartak Moscow

Besiktas have qualified for the round of 16 of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League after the Turkish side played out a 1-1 draw at home to FC Porto in Istanbul on Tuesday.

It is the first time in the history of the club they will the round of 16 of the competition.

Felipe Monteiro gave FC Porto a shock lead in the 29th minute, firing a right foot shot after a pass from Ricardo Pereira from the right flank.

Anderson Talisca restored parity two minutes before the break with a tap-in.

Besiktas now have 11 points from five games while FC Porto are on seven points in Group G.

FC Porto will host Monaco on 6 December in their final Group G game while Besiktas travel to Germany to keep a date with RasenBallsport Leipzig.

In Moscow, Spartak Moscow played a 1-1 draw at home Maribor to boost their chances of a round of 16 berth from Group E.

Ze Luis’ 82nd minute goal was cancelled out in 90th minute by Jasmin Mesanovic. Spartak Moscow will travel to Anfield in their final group game to face Liverpool while Maribor will host Sevilla.

​

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.