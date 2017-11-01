Champions League: Besiktas Hold Monaco, Stay Top Of Group

Besiktas came from behind at home to AS Monaco on Wednesday to force a 1-1 draw and stay on top of UEFA Champions League Group G and inch closer to a round of 16 place.

A win would have seen the Turkish club to the knockout rounds with two games to spare but it was the struggling French champions who scored first.

Monaco lost the reverse tie 2-1 at home in October but they went ahead on Wednesday in the 45th minute as Rony Lopes struck home left-footed from the edge of the Besiktas box.

Besiktas started the second half strongly and got the equaliser in the 54th minute through a Cenk Tosun penalty after Ricardo Quaresma had been brought down in the Monaco box.

The draw left Monaco bottom of the group with just two points from four games, while Besiktas stay top with 10 points.

The other teams in the group, RB Leipzig and FC Porto, clash later on Wednesday night.

