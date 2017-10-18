Champions League: Chelsea Escape Roma Shock As Man United, PSG, Bayern, Barca Win

Three top teams Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich all recorded wins while English Premier League champions, Chelsea drew 3-3 with AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United maintained their 100% record in the UEFA Champions League this season, defeating Benfica 1-0 in Lisbon.

Marcus Rashford grabbed the winner in the 64th minute of the nervy encounter with a speculative free-kick that Benfica’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Miles Svilar failed to deal with.

The Red Devils are top of Group A with nine points from three games while FC Basel with Taulant Xhaka and Dimitri Oberlin on target defeated CSKA Moscow 2-0 at the VEB Arena.

Aaron Samuel was an unused substitute for the Russians in the encounter.

Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Angel Di Maria got on the score sheet as Paris Saiint Germain outclassed Henry Onyekuru’s Anderlecht 4-0 on Wednesday in Group B.

The result mean PSG kept their lead in the standing in the table with three points over Bayern Munich, who also defeated Celtic 3-0. Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels were all on target.

In Group C, Chelsea played out a 3-3 draw with with Italian side AS Roma at Stamford Bridge.

Quick strikes from David Luiz and Eden Hazard were cancelled out by Aleksandar Kolarov and a brace from Edin Dzeko, before a header from Eden Hazard salvaged a point for the stuttering Chelsea.

In the other group C clash Qarabag FK played out a goalless draw at home to Atletico Madrid earlier.

Chelsea remain top of the group with seven points with AS Roma on five points.

In Group D, an own goal from Alex Sandro was cancelled out by Miralem Pjanic and a late strike from Mario Mandzukic earned Juventis a 2-1 win over Sporting CP.

In the other fixture, Barcelona defeated Olympiacos 3-1 with an own goal from Dimitrios Nikolaou and other strikes from Lionel Messi and Lucas Digne made sure consolatory strike from Dimitrios Nikolaou counted for nothing.

