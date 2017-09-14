Champions League: Guardiola Happy With Man City’s “Great Start”, Praises Stones

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pleased with the bright start his team have made to the UEFA Champions League campaign, but adds that there is a lot of hard work ahead.

Manchester City failed to win a game away from home last season in the competition under Guardiola but have started their campaign with a 4-0 win over Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

“It’s so important to win the first game and though nothing is achieved yet, it’s a great start for us,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

“Last season we weren’t able to win any games away in the Champions League and we spoke about that among the squad.

“If we want to be able to move forward, you must be able to win games away in this competition – home matches as well, of course – but we made a very good performance.

“It helps to score in the first few minutes, but we continued to keep attacking and going forward while defending really well, too.”

Guardiola also praised John Stones who bagged a first career brace for Manchester City.

“John played well and while he scored two great goals, he did very well defensively, winning duels and doing what he had to do,” Guardiola added.

“That’s what John needs to do to keep progressing over the next few years.

“We’ve made a huge effort to move forwards and brought in five players during the summer – as have all the top clubs in Europe – PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona – and it’s important for us to see if we can go away from home with the same mentality we have at the Etihad.

“The same high press, attacking philosophy and not conceding on the counter-attack, so I’m very pleased tonight.”