Spain international Isco was a late inclusion in the Real Madrid team to face Tottenham in Wednesday’s Champions league game at Wembley but Los Blancos will be without Raphael Varane who picked up an injury against Girona on Sunday, while Gareth Bale also misses out again.

Varane picked up a thigh problem as Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Catalonia on Sunday.

The France international was considered a doubt and trained alone on Monday.

His lack of participation in the match was confirmed a day later with the announcement of Madrid’s squad.

Former Spurs star Bale has been out of action since the end of September with a calf problem and, although Zinedine Zidane hinted at the weekend that he could be in line for a return, it appears Wednesday has come too soon for the Wales international to be involved at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas (thigh) is also sidelined again.

