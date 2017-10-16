Champions League: Mata Confident Ahead Of Man United’s Benfica Trip

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is confident his team will earn all three points at Estadio da Luz in their UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday we visit the Estadio da Luz in the third game of the group stage. We are looking forward to extending our good run after getting six valuable points in the first two matches,” Mata told the Manchester United website on Monday.

“Personally, Benfica brings back good memories for me. I played against them in 2012 in the Champions League quarter-finals and that season I was lucky to win the title with Chelsea. The following year, 2013, we also played them in the final of the Europa League, at the Amsterdam Arena, and won the title again.

“Despite these good memories I don’t want to be overconfident. They are a team with very good players and a big supporting crowd. They need the points and we will have to be at our best in order to get a positive result. At the end of the day this is the Champions League and you have to beat great teams if you want to go far.”

Mata also praised United for on the team’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, claiming it was a good one for the team.

“The draw at Anfield on Saturday was the consequence of the team’s hard work and solidarity. Obviously, we wanted to win, but it’s not a bad result given the circumstances. We added one point and got a clean sheet, and now we are already focused on the Champions League.”

