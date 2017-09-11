Champions League: Moses, Emenike Seek 5th Starts As Samuel, Onyekuru Eye Debuts

Nigeria forward Victor Moses is set to make his fifth UEFA Champions League appearance for Chelsea who host Azerbaijani side Qarabag on Tuesday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses made his debut in the competition in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over FC Nordsjaelland during the 2012/13 season with his only goal for the Blues coming against Shaktar Donetsk. He has one assist to his name in the Champions League.

Moses has made four starts for Chelsea this season, who currently sit third in the Premier league with nine points out of their opening four matches.

At the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon in Portugal, Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel could make his first UCL appearance for CSKA Moscow who face Benfica on Tuesday.

Samuel, who did not feature for Nigeria in their two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon last week, has made two appearances for CSKA Moscow in the preliminary stages of the competition. Samuel has made seven appearances this season in all competitions for CSKA Moscow.

Also on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru fresh from ending his goal drought of four games at Anderlecht with a brace over the weekend, will be eager to get off the mark on his debut in the UEFA Champions League for the Belgians who are away to Bayern Munich.

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike is expected to lead Olympiacos’ attacking line when they face Sporting CP at the Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, Greece.

Emenike has played four games in the UCL scoring twice and providing two assists.