Champions League: Mourinho Rules Out Carrick, Fellaini; Targets CSKA Win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that the unavailability of key players in his team will not affect them in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League matchday two away game against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

The trio of Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Maroune Fellaini will be absent in the game against CSKA due to injury.

United top Group A on three points after their 3-0 opening day win against Swiss club FC Basel.

Despite missing the three players for the tie, Mourinho said United are focused on securing all three points.

“I won’t have Fellaini, I won’t have Pogba, we won’t have Carrick, so all three midfield players that we lose for this match,” Mouinho said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“So there are not many solutions, but we try not to focus on individual battles or in specific areas on the pitch. We try to focus on the globality [team as a whole] and we are going to have a team with quality, with balance, to try to win the match which is our objective.”

Mourinho reflected on his past encounters against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

“I played against CSKA with Real Madrid, with Inter, with Chelsea and now with Manchester United, so it’s something normal in my Champions League career,” he explained.

“To be honest, I always like to be back because it [Moscow] is a beautiful city. Every time I come it’s better and better and better so I have to say that it’s a pleasure.”

And on his thoughts on avoiding an FA ban after he was sent off in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Southampton, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner with FC Porto (2004) and Inter Milan (2009) said:”If I am not punished it is because there were no reasons for the sending off. I am happy that was recognised and that I can be doing my work normally against Crystal Palace. That is enough for me.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.