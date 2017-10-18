By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is seeking divine intervention ahead of Anderlecht’s Group B UEFA Champions League home clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Anderlecht are bottom of the group with no points and will hope to get a positive result against PSG who top the group on six points.

The Belgian champions lost their two opening group games to Bayern Munich (away) and Celtic (home).

And looking ahead to the big clash against the star-studded PSG side, Onyekuru wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Tonight! Matchday Champions League God is good!”

Onyekuru, who is on loan from Everton, scored twice in Anderlecht’s 4-3 away win in the top Belgian top flight against Mechelen last Friday.

He has scored six goals in nine league appearances for Anderlecht so far.

