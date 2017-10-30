Champions League: Tottenham Boss Pochettino Hopes Kane Will Be Ready For Real Madrid

Star striker Harry Kane missed Tottenham’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester United on Saturday but manager Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic the England international will be fit enough for Spurs’ Champions League showdown against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The two-time reigning Golden Boot winner was absent due to a minor strain in his left hamstring but Pochettino is hopeful of having Kane available for the Group H clash with the Champions League holders at Wembley.

“With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone,” said Pochettino.

“It’s not the last game or the final where you would say, ‘OK, after that it’s holidays’.

“We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

“We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it’s not my feeling, it’s Harry Kane’s feeling.”

Kane continues to lead the way for Tottenham this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions – eight of those coming in the Premier League.

