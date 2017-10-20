Champions League: UEFA Charge Roma After Racist Chants At Rudiger In Chelsea Draw

Italian side AS Roma face action from UEFA after European football’s governing body opened disciplinary proceedings over alleged racist chanting during the team’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Quick strikes from David Luiz and Eden Hazard were cancelled out by Aleksandar Kolarov and a brace from Edin Dzeko, before a header from Eden Hazard salvaged a point for the stuttering Chelsea.

An absorbing clash at Stamford Bridge was marred when a section of supporters were heard targeting defender Antonio Rudiger, who left Roma for Chelsea in the transfer window.

Visiting fans have been accused of making “monkey chants” after the Germany international shielded the ball out of play while under pressure from forward Stephan El Shaarawy.

Before his departure from Roma in May, for an initial £29m, he told the German sports magazine SportBild: “Racism is a serious issue here. Incidents like the ones with (Juventus’s Medhi) Benatia and me simply happen too often in this country and that is why something must happen now.

“When the Italian FA is not doing anything then Fifa must act. It is easy to come up with the ’No to racism’ campaign but when you don’t do anything concrete then that does not help.”

UEFA confirmed the case will be examined by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16, a little over two weeks after the return fixture takes place at the Stadio Olimpico.

Spartak Moscow were charged over a similar offence relating to a Youth League match against Liverpool on September 26.

The draw ensured Chelsea remain top of Group C after three matches, two points ahead of Roma.

