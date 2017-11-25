CHAN 2018: Rwanda Coach Hey Happy To Prepare For Nigeria Clash With CECAFA Cup Campaign

By Adeboye Amosu: Rwanda coach Antoine Hey insists the CECAFA Senior Challenge competition will serve as a good test for his players ahead of their participation at the 2018 African Nations Championship were they will start in the Group C that also has Nigeria, Libya and Equatorial Guinea, Completesportsnigeria.com reports‎

The Amavubi who will be making their second appearance at the CHAN reserved for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues will face Nigeria in their opening game of the competition on January 15 2018.

“The CECAFA Senior Challenge will be a good test for the Rwandan local players who will be seeking to impress in order to be selected on the final team for the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco,” Hey told the Rwanda FA official website.

Meanwhile, the German tactician has named a 23-man squad for the competition which included highly rated midfielder Mukunzi Yannick and Eric Ndayishimiye.

The players are expected to resume camping today (Saturday)

for the CECAFA Senior Challenge‎ which starts on December 3rd and ends on December 19th.

Rwanda who hosted the last edition of the CHAN in 2016 made it to the last eight of the competition then.

The CHAN 2018 will run from January 13 to February 4 in Morocco.

