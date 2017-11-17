CHAN: Home Eagles Draw Libya, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea

By Adeboye Amosu:

The home-based Super Eagles will play in Group C alongside Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Libya won the championship in 2014, beating Ghana in the final, while Rwanda hosted the last edition in 2016.

The draw was held on Friday andmMatches in the group will be played in the city of Tangier.

Hosts Morocco are in Group A with Mauritania, Guinea and Sudan. The four countries will do battle in Casablanca.

Teams in Group B which are Cote d’lvoire , Namibia, Uganda and Zambia will slug it out in Marrakech.

Agadir will be the home of Group D teams which includes Burkina Faso, Angola , Congo and Cameroon.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the last eight.

The opening match of the competition will be played between Morocco and Mauritania at the newly refurbished Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca on January 13.

The competition which is designed for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic league will end on February 4.

The Super Eagles failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition of the competition in Rwanda.

Nigeria’s best performance in the competition was a third place finish at the 2014 edition in South Africa.

Group A Morocco , Mauritania, Guinea, Sudan Group B CIV, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia Group C Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea Group D Angola, Burkina Faso, Congo, Cameroon

