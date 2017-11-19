CHAN: Morocco Fans Happy To Avoid Home Eagles In Group Stage

By Adeboye Amosu: Football fans in Morocco are happy that they are not placed in the same group with Nigeria following the draw for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rabat on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The hosts are in Group A with Mauritania, Guinea and Sudan, while Nigeria will face Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

Abdellah Raissouni, a Moroccan journalist who is from the city of Tangier, where the home-based Super Eagles will play their first two group games against Rwanda and former champions Libya, revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that supporters of the Atlas Lions are happy to avoid Nigeria who they believe are one of the favourites to win the competition.

“Football fans here in Morocco have huge respect for the Super Eagles and they are happy we will not be facing your team in the group stage,” Abdellah told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It is good that your team(Home Eagles ) are also not in Group B which means we can only meet either in the semi-final or the final.

“Nigeria just like Mustapha Hadji said have a strong team and we are looking forward to seeing your team in action at CHAN.”

CHAN will run in four Moroccan cities Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir from January 13 to February 4, 2018.

