CHAN: Rwanda Coach Hey Happy To Draw Nigeria, Targets Q/Finals

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rwanda head coach Antoine Hey is pleased to see his side placed in the same group with Nigeria, Libya and Equatorial Guinea in the draw for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and has also set a quarter-final target for his team, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

The Super Eagles are the bookmakers’ favourite to secure top position in the group with Rwanda and 2014 winners Libya expected to vie for second spot in the group.

The German#born coach who only took charge of the Amavubi in March insisted his side is battle ready to claim one of the two quarter-final spots from the group.

“#TotalCHAN2018 we are not at all unhappy with the draw! QF is what we want.#amavubi will be ready!,” the former Kenya coach wrote on Twitter.

The Amavubi will face the Super Eagles in their opening fixture of the competition in Tangier on January 15.

Rwanda, who hosted the last edition of the competition in 2016, made it to the last eight at the edition, while the Super Eagles exited at the group stage.

The competition which will be staged in four Moroccan cities will begin on January 13 and end on February 4.

