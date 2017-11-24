CHAN: Rwanda, Libya, Equatorial Guinea Stars Home Eagles Must Watch Out For

The draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) took place at the Sofitel Hotel, Rabat, Morocco last Friday with the home-based Super Eagles placed in Group C along with Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea. Completesportsnigeria. com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU presents the key players from the teams…

LIBYA

MUHAMMAD NASHNOUSH

The goalkeeper is one of the most experienced members of the Libyan side. He was part of the team that won the competition in South Africa in 2014. The 29-year-old scored the winning penalty against Zimbabwe in the semi-final and also saved three spot kicks.

Nashnoush was also in fine form as the Mediterranean Knights defeated Ghana in the final.

MOHAMED Al GHANNUDI

The Al- Ahli Tripoli forward has scored six goals in 40 appearances for Libya. Much will be expected from the 25-year old at the African Nations Championship as the Mediterranean Knights bid to win a second CHAN title.

RWANDA

ERIC ‘BAKAME’ NDAYISHIMIYE

The goalkeeper who is the skipper of the Amavubi played a crucial role in the team’s qualification for the African Nations Championship which will be their second appearance in the competition.

The Rayon Sports goalie was pivotal in the qualifying games against Uganda and Ethiopia.

YANNICK MUKUNZI

The APR of Rwanda midfielder is key part of the Amavubi side. He scored crucial goals in the qualifier against Uganda and Ethiopia and much will be expected from him at the African Nations Championship early next year in Morocco.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

MIGUEL N’ZANG

The forward is one of biggest stars of Equatorial Guinea home-based side. The talented forward who plays for local club Deportivo Mongomo will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the Nzalang Nacional in Morocco.

ROBEN NSUE ONDO

The 24-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the Nzalang National team. Currently in the books of Dedebit FC, the right winger has also featured for top clubs, The Panthers and Leones Vegeterianos.

