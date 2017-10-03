Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Three Winners Emerge in Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition

Kevin De Brune’s solitary goal was enough to give Manchester City a 1-0 victory and all three points in Saturday’s featured Match of the Week but three readers of completesportsnigeria.com were clairvoyant enough to correctly predict the scores and win cash in our Predict and Win competition.

Of all the hundreds of entries received, before kick-off, only three readers correctly predicted and rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offers N5000 each to five readers who correctly predict the scores of our selected Match of the Week so the three of them will take their share of the pot of gold.

The three winners are:

1. Oyedele Damilare

2. Paul Kay

3. Doubra Evans

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

Congratulations to our winners!!!!!!!!!!!

