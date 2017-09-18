Wow! The London derby, after a pulsating 90 minutes of end-to-end action and drama, ended in a 0-0 stalemate and, of all the hundreds of entries received in our Predict and Win competition, only TWO readers of completesportsnigeria.com correctly predicted and rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offers N5000 each to five readers who correctly predict the scores of our selected Match of the Week.

Each of our lucky winners will get their N5000 from Complete Sports after due diligence to ensure they are the rightful winners.

These winners must take note that a Complete Sports’ staff will contact them on phone on Monday.

Please disregard any purported call asking you to make a cash payment before redeeming your winnings. Complete Sports will NEVER ask you to part with your cash or other valuables to get your prize.

The TWO Winners are:

1. Egbu Chijioke John

2. Olorunniyi Taiwo

Congratulations!!!