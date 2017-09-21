Chelsea, Atletico Madrid Confirm Costa Return To LaLiga Club

Both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Diego Costa is leaving the English club for the Spanish side.

Spain striker Costa has refused to return to Chelsea after manager Antonio Conte told him via a text message at the end of last season that he was no longer needed.

“Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa,” Chelsea said in a terse statement on their official website on Thursday.

“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.”

Atletico, who initially sold Costa to Chelsea in 2014, also announced the deal on Thursday.

“Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa,” Atletico stated.

“The agreement is pending the formalization of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward.

“The English club has authorized Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club.”

The deal is believed to be worth around £53m.

