Chelsea Celebrate Moses’ African Player Of The Year Award Nomination

By James Agberebi: Premier League champions Chelsea have celebrated Super Eagles forward Victor Moses’ nomination for the 2017 Aiteo CAF Player of the Year Awards.

Chelsea confirmed Moses’ nomination on their official website.

Moses, alongside Eagles’ teammate William Troost-Ekong, are part of the 30-man shortlist released by CAF on Wednesday.

Al Ahly’s Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi is also included in the 30-man list for the best Africa based player.

A statement on Chelsea website reads: “Victor Moses is among the contenders to win the African Footballer of the Year award.

“The 30-man shortlist was announced today and Moses, a key figure in our Premier League title triumph last season, is in contention to win the prize.

“Moses, deployed in a right wing-back role by Antonio Conte at the start of last season, was a regular for the Blues as we secured the title, with the Nigerian flourishing due to a combination of his natural attacking qualities and the ability to defend in a mature way when the opposition are in possession.

“As well as his success at club level, Moses was an integral part of the Nigeria squad which qualified for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia. He scored a brace in their 3-1 qualifying win over Algeria, as well as netting as they recorded a 4-0 victory against Cameroon.

“Moses will be aiming to become only the second Chelsea player to lift the award after Didier Drogba took the prize on two separate occasions, in 2009 and 2006. Both John Mikel Obi and Michael Essien finished in the top three at various points.

“Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez was last year’s winner.

“Votes from a combination of head coaches and technical directors from national teams, as well as members of CAF’s (Confederation of African Football) Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts will determine the winner.

“The winner will be announced at a ceremony in the Ghanaian capital Accra on 4 January 2018.”

