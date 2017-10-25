Chelsea Escape Late Everton Scare To Reach Carabao Cup Q/Finals

Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Everton 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues joined Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City, Bristol City and AFC Bournemouth for the quarter-final draw which will be held on Thursday by 4pm.

A goal in each half from Antonio Rudiger and Willian secured a place in the next round for Antonio Conte’s men. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a stoppage time consolation for Everton.

German international Rudiger got his first goal for Chelsea with a brilliant header off a cross from the left flank from Charly Musonda in the 26th minute. It was Chelsea’s first shot on goal.

With two minutes left to half time Davide Zappacosta almost doubled the lead for Chelsea when he was played through on goal by Willian but the Italian international slammed his effort into the side-netting.

Ademola Lookman who came on for Aaron Lennon in the 73rd minute hit the crossbar with an unbelievable shot as Chelsea were rattled towards the closing stages of the game.

Batshuayi missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead but he was denied a goal after he had beaten Jordan Pickford with a delicate chip but Phil Jagielka made a crucial block to stop the ball from going in.

Willian made it 2-0 in the 92nd minute with a right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner by Cesc Fàbregas before Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a consolatory goal.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.