Chelsea, NFF Celebrate Aina At 21

By James Agberebi: English Premier League champions Chelsea and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday greetings to Ola Aina who clocked 21 years today (Sunday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aina made his debut for the Super Eagles coming on for Elderson Echiejile in their 1-0 win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Sunday to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The win means Nigeria is the first African team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea who loaned Aina to Hull City, hailed the young defender for eventually making his debut for Nigeria.

“Happy birthday Ola Aina, and congratulations on making your full international debut for Nigeria!”

The NFF tweeted : “Happy birthday to FIFA World Cup bound Nigeria Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina.”

