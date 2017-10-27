Chelsea Reportedly Lining Up Ancelotti To Replace Conte

Media reports out of England are suggesting that former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti could be set for a sensational return to the club for a sceond stint after leading them to a remarkable first ever domestic double in 2010.

Chelsea chiefs do not expect Conte to see out the remaining 20 months of his contract and have already started planning for his exit.

Ancelotti is keen to resume his career in the Premier League after being sacked by Bayern Munich despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season in charge.

The 58-year-old bears no ill will towards Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich, who fired him in 2011 after finishing second in the League.

Ancelotti has kept in touch with Chelsea executives during his time at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.

He spent the last few days in London catching up with friends and it is understood he is aware of the interest in reappointing him at Chelsea.

Consequently, he is highly likely to rebuff interest from Everton and the Chinese Super League and wait for the opportunity to manage at Stamford Bridge a second time.

Conte has said he wants to return to work in Italy and friction between him and the club over their transfer policy could even result in his leaving before the end of the season.

READ ALSO:

That would allow Ancelotti the chance to bring his calm approach to a club already nine points behind in the title race.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.