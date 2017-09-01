Chelsea Sign £23m Zappacosta From Torino On 4-Year Deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Italian defender Davide Zappacosta from Serie A club Torino on a four-year-deal.

Zappacosta’s switch which was announced on Chelsea’s official website on transfer deadline day Thursday night is reported to be around £23m.

He becomes Chelsea’s fifth signing after the acqusition of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.

A statement on Chelsea’s website reads: “We have today completed the signing of Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

“The 25-year-old can play at wing-back or full-back and has been capped by Italy. He has signed a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.”

Commenting on his move to Chelsea, Zappacosta said: “It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters.”

And accordin to Chelsea’s Technical director Michael Emenalo: “Davide is a player of international calibre who Antonio Conte knows well and we have been aware of for some time. We are very pleased to be able to bring him to the club and believe he will become an important member of the squad.”