Chelsea Sign Eden Hazard’s Younger Brother

Chelsea on Tuesday evening completed the signing of Kylian Hazard, the younger brother of more illustrious Eden on their official website.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder last played for Hungarian side Ujpest where he made 42 appearances and will link up with the Premier League champions’ development squad.

Kylian is the third of his siblings to move to Stamford Bridge, the second, Thorgan Hazard having spent three years on Chelsea’s books before joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015.

Kylian joined Ujpest from Zulte Waregem in 2015. He began his career at White Star Brussels before moving to Zulte-Waregem.

The lesser known Hazard could make his debut after the international break, on September 9, in the team’s development squad’s game against Sunderland.