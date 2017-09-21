Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was involved in a car accident on his way home from training on Thursday, according to reports in England.

The Sun reported that Bakayoko, 23, who joined from Monaco this summer, was driving along Blundel Lane near Chelsea’s Cobham training facility at around 3.30pm when the incident happened.

The report says police were called to the scene, but it was unclear how bad the accident was and if he sustained any major injuries. Nobody else was involved.

However, a tweet from The Telegraph’s Jason Burt indicated that Bakayoko was not seriously hurt.

“Tiemoue Bakayoko involved in a minor car accident after leaving training ground today. Is back home and is fine,” Burt clarified.

Sky Sports has also reported that Bakayoko is fine after the minor accident. Bakayoko joined Chelsea for £40m this summer from French champions Monaco.

Read Also : Atletico Madrid Confirm Costa Return To LaLiga Club

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.